$15M in grants offered to diverse, small businesses in Oakland

Kaiser Permanente is partnering with organizations in shelling out millions of dollars for small and diverse businesses in Oakland.

The healthcare giant is investing $15 million to assist small businesses that may be struggling from challenges such as crime, low-cost capital, and a slow post-pandemic economic recovery.

These small businesses can apply for grants or low-interest loans to help their business survive.

"It very much can be the difference between survival and going out of business," Angela Tsay said. "It definitely will relieve some of the pressures many

small businesses are faced with."

Tsay started the brand Oaklandish nearly 20 years ago. Starting from selling clothing from the back of a converted camper van to opening several stories in the Bay Area, Tsay said she ran into problems stemming from the pandemic.

One of the organizations participating in the initiative is the Pacific Community Ventures with its Oakland Restorative Loan Fund. Pacific Community Ventures is offering $5 million in low-cost loans for business owners.

In 2021, Tsay applied and received a loan from Pacific Community Ventures after the pandemic reduced foot traffic and her customer base, causing her to close some stores, she said.

She said the loan helped keep her business afloat, expressing gratitude and calling the funds a "lifeline for many [businesses] in Oakland."

Kaiser says they recognize a connection between health outcomes and economic opportunity and is working with 11 organizations that will grant funds to business owners and entrepreneurs in Oakland.

"We learned about the numerous needs that small businesses have in order to survive and thrive …," said Yvette Radford, Kaiser's NorCal vice president of external and community affairs. "We’re proud to fund the organizations that will provide these resources and supports that Oakland’s resilient, diverse small businesses need to succeed."

Other organizations include: