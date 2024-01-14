2 arrested on suspicion of DUI after female pedestrian fatally struck on Bay Bridge

A person was killed and two others were arrested for driving under the influence after an early morning collision Sunday on the Bay Bridge in San Francisco, according to California Highway Patrol.

On eastbound Interstate Highway 80 just west of Treasure Island around 3:16 a.m., a blue Honda sedan slammed into the back of a Mercedes SUV that had for unknown reasons come to stop in the number 2 lane, according to CHP.

The driver of the blue Honda, a 25-year-old woman, possibly from the Concord area, exited her vehicle and was standing in the number two lane when another Honda, this one gray, crashed into the rear of her blue Honda, which then crashed into the Mercedes. The collision also struck the woman who had gotten out of her blue Honda. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries and died, according to CHP.

The driver of the gray Honda had a complaint of pain and was taken to the hospital, but was eventually arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. The driver of the Mercedes was not injured, but was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to CHP.

Lanes 1-4 were closed during the investigation and the roadway was cleared by 4:12 a.m.