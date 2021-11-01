2 dead after Concord highway crash

article

Two people are dead after a single-car crash on Port Chicago Highway in Concord early Monday morning, one day after seven people were hospitalized on a nearby stretch of road, police said.

A 51-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle, which was headed in the northbound direction near High School Avenue when it hit a light pole about 1:45 a.m., was the first to die, according to a release from police.

The driver, a 37-year-old man, has now also died. He was initially taken to a hospital with major injuries.

Their deaths follow on the heels of a traffic collision on Sunday about a mile away, which sent seven people to the hospital.

That collision was reported at the intersection of Willow Pass Road and Port Chicago Highway.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Traffic Officer Wilson at (925) 603-5962.