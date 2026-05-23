2 found dead in car near SJSU; investigation underway

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A man and a woman were found dead in a parked car near San Jose State University on Saturday afternoon, and authorities are investigating the circumstances of their deaths.

What we know:

Police at SJSU told KTVU that units were called just after 2 p.m. to a parking garage located at 350 S. 4th St. after a man and a woman were found unresponsive inside a parked car.

When emergency responders attempted to make contact with the two people, they discovered that they were dead.

What we don't know:

Their identities were withheld pending notification of their next of kin, though university police said they are "unaffiliated to the campus."

University police added that the two victims may have been sleeping in their car and died of a possible drug overdose, but added that an investigation is still underway.