2 men arrested for 2023 fatal San Jose shooting

Two men were arrested recently for a 2023 homicide in San Jose, authorities said.

Joshua Sodapop Bocanegra of San Jose and Michael Carabajal of Gilroy, both 20, are accused of shooting two victims on Dec. 17, 2023, around 4:20 that morning in the area of Snow and Gisusti Drives. One victim died in the hospital that day and another one survived.

San Jose's police covert unit apprehended Bocanegra in San Francisco on Feb. 15. Carabajal was arrested in Gilroy. Both men were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for homicide.

Joshua Sodapop Bocanegra of San Jose. Bocanegra is a suspect in a 2023 San Jose homicide.

The December shooting marked San Jose's 33rd homicide for 2023.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Martinez or Det. Jize with the San Jose Police Department at 3934@sanjoseca.gov or 4324@sanjoseca.gov, respectively.

SJPD can also be contacted at (408) 277-5283. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers and may be eligible for a cash reward.