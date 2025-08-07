2 more FCI Dublin officers guilty of sex crimes bringing total to 10

article

Two more former officers at the now-closed FCI Dublin women's prison pleaded guilty to sex crimes on Thursday, bringing the total number to 10 – the most correctional officers charged with these types of crimes of any federal prison in the United States.

Jeffrey Wilson, 34, of Sacramento, a health technician and paramedic, and Lawrence Gacad, 33, of San Jose, a correctional officer, made their first court appearances before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers, where they entered their pleas, meaning they are now convicted.

Wilson pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual abuse of a ward between March and August 2022, and providing a false statement to the government.

Gacad pleaded guilty to one count of abusive sexual contact related to his alleged abuse of a woman identified as S.L., between February and June 14, 2022.

Wilson appeared with public defender Tamara Crepet, and answered "I understand, your honor," several times as he read aloud what he did.

Wearing a black polo and black pants, Wilson described kissing and touching a woman named C.S. in 2022, urging her to come to the camp where he worked because "We'd have a little more fun." He bought her a $60 prepaid credit card so she could buy things. He told her to be last in the medical line in prison where he gave her seizure medications so that they wouldn't be detected when he digitally penetrated her or received oral sex from her.

C.S. sued Wilson as part of a massive lawsuit against the Bureau of Prisons and was awarded more than $1 million stemming from a $116-million payout to more than 100 survivors of sexual assault at the now-closed prison.

Before the court, Gacad also read aloud his charges. He described kissing and touching the buttocks of a woman identified as S.L., writing her notes and then creating fake emails to communicate with her, sometimes sexually. S.L. showed her naked body to him during 9 p.m. rounds one night.

Gacad wore a light blue suit and was represented by Sierra Dugan of Oakland.

Both men were ordered to return to court in the fall for sentencing hearings.

Neither guard seemed to have any friends or family in the court. There were several FBI officers and other agents listening in on the hearing. No one talked to the media. Cameras are not allowed in the courtroom.

Both officers were able to leave the courtroom without being captured on film.

Aja Jasmin and Darlene Baker are two women who were assaulted by Wilson, but who were not officially part of the criminal charges.

They said they were glad Wilson was held responsible and they were disgusted by what he did to them. They also each received about $1 million in the BOP sex assault settlement.

With these two guilty pleas, nine of the 10 correctional officers at the former FCI Dublin prison have been convicted of sex crimes.

The remaining officer, Darrell "Dirty Dick" Smith, continues to say he is innocent of the 15 counts of sexual abuse he is charged with.

In April, a jury deadlocked on whether he was guilty. A new trial is scheduled for Sept. 15.

Here is an accounting of the other officers who have been charged, convicted and sentenced.