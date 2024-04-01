2 teens arrested in fatal San Francisco shooting of 17-year-old boy

article

Two teenage boys were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood.

The homicide happened at 9:29 p.m. on Thursday at Hallidie Plaza where officers found a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds, according to the San Francisco Police Department. He died at the scene.

Through the course of the homicide investigation, detectives identified two suspects in the case.

On Friday, officers arrested two 16-year-old boys in connection to the deadly shooting.

Both teens were booked at the Juvenile Justice Center.