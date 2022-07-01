20-year-old man fatally shot in San Francisco's Lower Haight, police say

article

San Francisco police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday night, officials said.

The shooting occurred around 9:16 p.m. in the 400 block of Rose Street.

Responding officers found a 20-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Despite those efforts, the victim died from his injuries at the hospital.

Authorities said there have been no arrests in the case.

An SFPD investigations commander tweeted that they are looking for video and "additional witnesses."