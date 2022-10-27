3 arrested, charged in shooting death of religion student near UC Berkeley campus

Three people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting near the UC Berkeley campus, where one person was killed and three others hurt.

On Tuesday, Berkeley police took Andy Gutierrez-Rebollo, 24, and Michael Monroy-Ramos, 23, into custody on suspicion of murder and attempted murder charges. Monroy's sister, Jessyca Monroy, 31, was arrested too, and was charged as an accessory in the shooting by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office..

They are accused of killing 29-year-old Isamaeli Eli Mataafa on Oct. 8 at Telegraph Avenue and Durant Street, south of the Cal campus.

He was a Pacific School of Religion student. Three of his relatives, all in their 20s, were hurt in the shooting.

Mataafa’s family members described him as a mentor in the local Samoan community who was in Berkeley for a "boys night out" when he was killed.

He attended Kanana Fou Theological Seminary in American Samoa before moving to the Bay Area.

No motive or connection to each other was given.

The suspects were arrested in Oakland and Union City and police recovered a number of ghost guns at those residences, Berkeley police said.

After the shooting, UC Berkeley hired private security guards for some nearby dormitories.