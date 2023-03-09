Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
until SUN 10:00 AM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from THU 1:00 PM PST until SUN 10:00 AM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

3 communities in Santa Cruz County evacuated

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Updated March 10, 2023 6:18AM
Severe Weather
Santa Cruz Mountains residents worried about mudslides and flooding

People in Felton Grove are still trying to recover from the flooding in January. Piles of mud can still be seen in their yards, and now they're just moving everything they can to higher ground in preparation for Thursday's atmospheric river.

FELTON, Calif. - As the rains pounded down, residents of Felton Grove, Paradise Park and Soquel Village in Santa Cruz County were evacuated and told to move to higher ground.

The sheriff provided a list of shelters for people who had no where else to go. 

The evacuation order, which came just before midnight on Thursday, came as no surprise. 

These Santa Cruz County, who are still recovering from January's atmospheric river that brought a relentless parade of rain and flooding, were warned earlier Thursday of a repeat weather event.

Meteorogists are expecting that this latest atmospheric river was forecast will unleash as much as 8 inches of rain in the county. 

In addition, Watsonville made evacuations mandatory for some neighborhoods.

The City of Watsonville issues mandatory evacuations for the areas shaded in red.

Santa Cruz County has already been hit hard by the storms. 

In January, treacherous rains and winds ripped apart the historic pier in Capitola, deluged neighborhoods in Felton Grove and brought down mudslides on Highway 17.

Daniel Alexander, a Felton Grove resident, said he still needs to remove mud from his property from the previous floods. With six to eight inches of rainfall is expected this weekend, he's weary. 

"For me, this could be worse than any of the other floods we had in January," said Alexander.

Drone video of flooded Felton in Santa Cruz County

AIO Filmz flew a drone over flooded Felton in Santa Cruz County.