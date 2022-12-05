3 FCI Dublin officers put on leave as warden's sex abuse trial got underway

Three correctional officers at FCI Dublin were placed on paid administrative leave in the last two weeks.

At east two of them on the first day the former prison warden went on trial facing charges that he groped, fondled and took naked photos of incarcerated women in his care, KTVU has learned.

The officers, whom KTVU is not naming because they are not under arrest, worked in the food and mechanical service units and the custody division, a U.S. Bureau of Prisons source said.

They are being investigated by the Office of the Inspector General.

It's not immediately clear what they were put on leave for, the source said, but they are not allowed back at work during the investigation.

In May, 25 employees at the women's prison were also walked off the job as they were being investigated for a range of abuses, including inappropriate sex, use of drugs and falsifying records, according to a Freedom of Information Act request obtained by KTVU.

No one placed on leave has yet come back to work, according to the BOP source.

Meanwhile, the prison's former warden, Ray J. Garcia, heads into his second week of trial on Monday, where he is expected to explain how he had hundreds of photos of his penis on his prison-issued phone.

He has categorically denied all eight counts of have inappropriate sex with incarcerated women and lying to the FBI about his alleged exploits.

The trial is expected to end this week.

