49er Brock Purdy's status for Sunday's Game 2 unclear

article

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's status for Sunday is unclear with news of a toe and left shoulder injury, according to coach Kyle Shanahan.

The silver lining in the cloud is that it's not Purdy's throwing shoulder. The toe injury is the greater concern. The next 24 hours will help determine Purdy's status, Shanahan said.

Coach Shanahan broke the news during a Monday afternoon conference call with reporters.

If Purdy cannot play, backup quarterback Mac Jones is next in line to start.

The team is coming off this season's opening game victory against the Seahawks.

The 49ers play The Saints on Sunday.

Meanwhile, George Kittle will be out for a few weeks with a hamstring injury. Jauan Jennings is waiting on a CT scan for his shoulder, but his MRI came back looking good.

Running back Christian McCaffrey was back in action on Sunday against the Seahawks. His status was dubious because of a calf injury that had him added to the team's injury report last week. He didn't practice with the 49ers on Friday.