49ers' Brock Purdy, other NFL stars coach young Bay Area athletes in flag football game

The Super Bowl Experience festivities continued Wednesday night at San Francisco's Moscone Center, where some of the NFL's biggest players took on a new coaching role.

Young athletes, NFL stars team up on the field

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was among the stars mentoring female flag football players from Bay Area high schools, in a special game.

"We just kept the energy up. We were dancing through the entire game," said Riley Harrington, an athlete from Amador Valley High School in Pleasanton.

The Toyota Glow Up Classic is a glow-in-the-dark flag football game featuring some of the Bay's best high school female athletes, and NFL stars like the Rams' Puka Nacua, Green Bay's Jordan Love, and of course Purdy, taking on the role of coach.

"I think it's fun to be able to do something, to coach and help. To be out here to see how competitive these girls are, it gets me excited for my daughter to grow up and do this," said Purdy.

What they're saying:

"It was an amazing experience, the way he talked to us youths. He connected with us so well, and I feel like we understand him on a level of not just being athletes but being the next generation of something new, and he brings that to us," said Gigi Torres, an athlete from Manteca High School.

Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning served as a referee.

"I've heard Brock likes to chirp a little bit at the refs," said Manning. "If he gets a little chirpy, I will eject him. I will throw him out."

Not only was this a chance for local girls to get some real-life coaching from NFL stars, they were also in for a bit of a surprise. As they took the field, each of the girls found out they were being awarded a $4,000 grant to help further their dreams.

I asked Samarah West, an athlete from James Lick High School in San Jose, about the biggest thing she learned from the all-star coaches.

"Probably to keep it cool and play through it all. I got my bloody nose, but they were ready. They kept me out there, and then I made the last two side catches of the game," said West.

Proud parents take in a once-in-a-lifetime moment

Their proud parents eagerly watched from the sidelines.

"We're so excited," said Karen Rosenbloom, a parent from San Jose.

"Oh, it's absolutely fantastic. My daughter's a senior. It's a tremendous opportunity. We're really excited to be here and really excited to see her play," said Megan Farrell, a parent from Burlingame.

Also keeping a close eye on the game were the "Twinstripe Reporters", a couple of pint-sized correspondents covering the game on social media. Cooper and Carter Thomas are 11-year-old twin brothers, who came to the Bay Area from New Jersey to attend this week's events.

What's next:

The Super Bowl Experience festivities continue Thursday at Moscone Center.

The Source: Interviews by KTVU reporter John Krinjak