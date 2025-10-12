49ers top linebacker Fred Warner suffers season-ending ankle injury

article

The San Francisco 49ers suffered a pair of blows in Florida on Sunday, falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and losing a star player to a gruesome ankle injury.

Linebacker Fred Warner was carted off of the field during the first quarter of what would ultimately be a 30-19 loss for the 49ers.

ESPN reported that 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Warner dislocated and fractured his ankle. The player will require surgery, which will end his season.

The injury occurred while Warner was attempting to take down Buccaneers running back Rachaad White, when teammate Ji'Ayir Brown fell into Warner’s ankle from behind during the play.

Warner was taken from the field with an air cast around his right leg.

Big picture view:

The San Francisco football team also lost star defensive end Nick Bosa in September to a season-ending torn ACL during a game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The 49ers are 4-2 in Week 6 of the NFL Regular Season.