Multiple robbery suspects arrested for anti-AAPI thefts in San Jose

Multiple people have been arrested for alleged robberies targeting members of the AAPI community in San Jose, police said.

San Jose police have arrested four men for various crimes related to alleged robberies, including one who's been hit with 14 hate crime charges. Police also arrested a woman who allegedly tried to run over police officers as they tried to capture her boyfriend for the robberies.

East Palo Alto resident Lathan Johnson, 38, is accused of forcefully removing jewelry from victims' necks in North San Jose between April and August last year, according to police. Police said Johnson was "responsible for a number of robberies throughout Santa Clara County." Lathan has been charged with 14 robberies, 14 hate crime allegations, and three counts of bodily injury.

A separate group of four suspects has also been busted for allegedly snatching purses in Oakland and San Jose while targeting members of the AAPI community.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Ilyaas Mubarez and Michael Pruitt, accused of several robberies and targeting the AAPI community.

Authorities said 19-year-old Ilyaas Mubarez and 21-year-old Michael Pruitt, were arrested on March 30 for allegedly committing a string of robberies using strong-arm tactics from Feb. 24 to March 29.

Police said they also believe the two may be responsible for "other similar robberies throughout the Bay Area." Both remain in the Santa Clara County Main Jail with felonies.

Authorities said in their searches, they recovered around $10,000 in cash, illegal firearms, and equipment used to create ghost guns.

Meanwhile, Demario Emmanuel and his girlfriend Jayonae Glaser were arrested on various charges.

As police tried to arrest Emmanuel, 20, for alleged robberies, Glaser, 19, tried to run over San Jose officers and flee, authorities claimed. She was caught too. A loaded gun with an extended magazine was found in the car, police said.

Emmanuel remains in jail on a $1 million bond and is facing charges for multiple robberies. Glaser is facing charges of possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, and assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and also is in jail.

Authorities ask those who may have information about these robberies or similar ones to contact Det. Van Brande with the San Jose Police Department at 4542@sanjoseca.gov or at (408) 277-4166.

Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward for tips that leads to an arrest.

O. Gloria Okorie is a digital reporter for KTVU. Email O. Gloria at o.gloria.okorie@fox.com or call her at 510-874-0175. Follow her on Twitter @ogloriaokorie.