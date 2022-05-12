Additional search warrant served at missing woman Alexis Gabe's ex-boyfriend's home

article

Oakley Police Department served an additional search warrant in connection to the disappearance of Alexis Gabe, who was last seen at her ex-boyfriend's Antioch home in January, officials say.

On Thursday, police detectives served the warrant at the home on Benttree Way in Antioch, City of Oakley said in a post on social media. Antioch police assisted with the effort to locate evidence in the 24-year-old Oakley woman's disappearance. The home in question is where Gabe was last seen, her family said. Investigators are looking to see if foul play occurred at this location.

The ex-boyfriend's home was subject to a previous search in February.

Gabe's family reported her missing on Jan 26. The last time they heard or saw the young woman, she told them she was going to visit the home of her ex-boyfriend, but never returned.

Her family found her car with the keys in the ignition, abandoned on a dead-end street in Oakley. Gabe's family had previously said she had no connection to that street.

Last month, Oakley police released surveillance video of a person of interest in the case who was seen not far from where Gabe's vehicle was found in Oakley. The video showed a man in a hooded sweatshirt walking down a street with his face covered.

Police at that time also announced a $10,000 reward for tips and information that help crack the case.

"We are aware of numerous reports of recently recovered deceased bodies around the Bay Area and beyond. The community can be assured that the Oakley and Antioch Police Departments are actively looking into all reports and cases," Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard said on Thursday.

KTVU's Elissa Harrington contributed to this report.