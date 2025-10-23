article

The Brief A sea otter is stealing surfers' boards in Santa Cruz's Steamer Lane. One incident promoted an emergency water rescue by the Santa Cruz Fire Department. The incidents are reminiscent of the surfboard thefts by the famous Otter 841 in 2021 and 2023.



An aggressive sea otter in Santa Cruz’s famous Steamer Lane is accused of stealing a surfer’s board and prompting an emergency rescue response.

The sea otter caused quite a stir on the evening of Oct. 15 when Santa Cruz fire officials said they responded to a report of a surfer who was possibly bitten by an otter.

What we know:

Lifeguards that first arrived on scene said they found a surfer in the water "and an otter who appeared to be sitting on the victim's board," the fire department shared on Facebook.

Local photographer Mark Woodward captured images from the otter encounter.

He said that once marine safety officer Ben Coffey with the fire department got the surfer, identified as Bella, back on her board, they started paddling back to shore.

"But the sea otter wasn’t giving up easily and pursued the pair, resulting in Bella joining Ben on his rescue board," Woodward wrote on Instagram.

Once Coffey brought Bella safely to shore, she was evaluated and determined to have received a minor injury, a scratch to the bottom of her foot, according to Woodward.

Fire officials said the surfer was not bitten.

Woodward explained that Coffey then returned to the water to reclaim Bella’s board.

"Ben went back to retrieve the board and again had to get the otter off of it," the photographer recounted.

Other recent encounters

There are reports of other similar human versus sea otter encounters in the water in that same area in recent days.

"I also have photos from a second incident that happened the next day," Woodward shared with KTVU, adding that he’s further confirmed multiple instances of an otter taking over a surfboard since the two cases last week.

Photographer Mark Woodward captured photos of a sea otter stealing a surfer's board near Santa Cruz, Calif. on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025 (Courtesy: Mark Woodward/Native Santa Cruz)

Reminiscent of Otter 841

Woodward said the incidents brought back memories of the famous otter dubbed 841, who went viral for stealing surfboards in the same area back in 2021 and 2023.

The photographer heavily documented the otter’s behavior and became somewhat of a local expert on her.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if recent surfboard stealing incidents can be pinned on 841.

Experts with the Monterey Bay Aquarium told KTVU they had previously been able to identify Otter 841 from a colored flipper tag.

"But she was last seen in Summer 2024 and it's possible her tag has since fallen off, or this is a different otter," the aquarium told KTVU in an email correspondence.

Rare otter behavior

While 841's surfboard swiping in the past and these most recent cases have received a lot of attention, experts explained that the behavior is pretty unusual.

"It is still generally considered rare for otters to approach people on or in the water, whether on kayak, paddleboard, or surfboard but not unheard of in other locations as well," the Monterey Bay Aquarium explained.

Experts also point to the fact that it was later revealed that 841 was pregnant when she got territorial with other people's surfboards.

"With Otter 841, we saw the timing of her interaction behaviors coincide with her pregnancies, but we can’t say with certainty what caused this behavior in her or other cases," the aquarium said.

SEE ALSO: Otter T-shirt worn by Taylor Swift raises over $2M for Monterey Bay Aquarium

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is the lead agency for incidents involving southern sea otters and management of the marine animal.

The agency warned that they could act aggressively toward people if they feel like their territory is being threatened.

"If a sea otter approaches you, it may be an indication they are defending their space," USFWS wrote on its website, adding, "It is your responsibility to avoid and discourage these interactions."

Photographer Mark Woodward captures sea otter encounter with surfer near Santa Cruz, Calif. on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. (Courtesy: Mark Woodward/Native Santa Cruz)

What to do in an otter encounter?

If you are on a surfboard, kayak or paddleboard, and are approached by a sea otter, experts advise you stay calm and immediately try and move away from the animal.

"Do not try to photograph, touch, pet, or feed the sea otter," USFWS warned.

In the event the animal tries to go after you or your paddling equipment, the agency said you should be loud, make splashes and wave your arms to try and scare it away.

As a last resort, if the sea otter is still trying to take over your equipment, the agency said only then should you engage.

"Use your paddle or another object to block access or push the sea otter off your craft," USFWS said, noting that it is illegal to harass or injure a sea otter.

"However, a gentle nudge with your paddle is acceptable if needed to protect yourself and the sea otter from harm," fish and wildlife officials added.

Alternatively, you can also try and rock your equipment to make it unstable for the sea otter to board.

"Do not attempt to move the sea otter with your hands. Do not try to touch or pet the sea otter or pause to take pictures," federal wildlife officials warned, adding you should leave the area as soon as the sea otter is off your equipment.

Co-existing with marine life

Woodward applauded both the marine rescue officer and the surfer for handling their encounter with care and respect for the animal.

"I spoke with Bella minutes after she was out of the water and her biggest concern was for the sea otter and for all the marine life in our local waters. She’s since spoken publicly about how it’s their home and surfers are guests and need to be respected," Woodward shared, adding, "We all need to co-exist with marine mammals and all wildlife."