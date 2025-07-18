Agreement reached over garbage strike

article

The Bay Area garbage strike appears to be over.

The City of Stockton and San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa said on Friday that Republic Services and the union for sanitation workers have reached an agreement.

Trash collection is expected to resume as quickly as possible.

Canepa posted on social media that this was great news as the strike was becoming a public health issue. In the past, Canepa had called out Republic to "pay your workers."

Earlier today, he posted to remind the sanitation company that they owed ratepayers money if they were not going to provide services.

The Republic Services Teamsters began their strike on July 3 on the East Coast. In the Bay Area, service stopped on July 8.

KTVU has learned the Teamsters from Stockton came to an agreement and that agreement still needs to be voted on. Meanwhile workers are being called back to work on Saturday.

In the Bay Area, the union was "sympathy striking" with Stockton.

Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia weighed in on social media to say that garbage, recycling, and green waste collection in West County resumes on Monday with Teamster employees back to work. However, he indicated "Republic intends to continue collection pickup this Saturday to catch up from the disruption."

During the strike, Republic Services set up containers in the interim for people to dispose of their own waste.

The strike had affected waste pickup in at least 25 cities across Northern California.

