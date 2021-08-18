Air quality advisory extended through Friday due to wildfire smoke

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has extended an air quality advisory through Friday because of smoke persisting in the region from wildfires further north in California.

The smoke has caused worse air quality than last week, when the air district also issued advisories, but it is not expected to exceed federal standards or prompt a Spare the Air alert.

The air district recommends anyone who smells smoke to stay inside with windows and doors closed, and to set air conditioning and car vent systems to recirculate so outside air doesn't come inside their building or vehicle.

People can follow the latest air quality readings in the region here.