Alameda County DA charges teen accused in fatal Oakland crash

The Brief Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson brought charges against a 17-year-old boy accused of crashing a truck into a group of pedestrians on an Oakland street over the weekend. Dickson said the suspect is facing "multiple charges related to the deaths of three individuals," but did not enumerate the exact charges. Three people were killed and three others were injured in the crash, with one of the injured remaining in "very critical condition."



Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson announced on Wednesday afternoon that her office has brought charges against a 17-year-old boy accused of crashing a truck into a group of pedestrians on an Oakland street over the weekend, killing three.

Dickson said she could provide little information due to the suspect's age, but she confirmed her office brought the charges against the unnamed suspect on Tuesday.

Dickson added that the suspect is facing "multiple charges related to the deaths of three individuals," but did not enumerate the exact charges.

She said, during the press conference, that "someone lost their life, and it was not a homicide" adding that the charges are "commensurate with what has happened." But she fell short of confirming whether the teen is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter.

Dickson also said one of the three victims who was injured in the crash remains hospitalized in "very critical condition," and that charges against the suspect could be amended if that victim ultimately dies of their injuries.

3 killed in Oakland crash

The backstory:

Three people were killed and three others were injured on Saturday when a speeding pickup truck slammed into them near 85th Avenue and International Boulevard.

Authorities believe the teen lost control of the truck while attempting to make a U-turn, striking parked cars before hitting the victims.

Police said the teen was allegedly driving about over 50 mph in the 25 mph zone.

After the crash, the teen – whose name has not been released – allegedly tried to flee the scene but was detained by witnesses until officers arrived, police said.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run.

Dig deeper:

The three victims killed in the crash were later identified as Robert Joe Dixon, known to many as ‘OG Frog’, 64, Charles Blackmon, 65, and Miguel Sanchez Ramirez, 44.