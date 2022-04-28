Alexis Gabe case: Video shows person of interest possibly linked to missing Oakley woman

Police on Thursday shared surveillance video of a person of interest possibly connected to the disappearance of a 24-year-old Oakley woman, who was last seen three months ago.

They also announced there is a $10,000 reward for information that cracks the case.

Alexis Gabe was reported missing by her family after she didn't come home on Jan. 26. Her last known whereabouts were on Benttree Way in Antioch, but her family found her car with the keys in the ignition, abandoned on a dead-end street in Oakley.

Her family said Gabe had no connection to that street.

Oakley police on Thursday released surveillance video of a person of interest in the case who was seen not far from where Gabe's vehicle was found in Oakley. The video showed a man in a hooded sweatshirt walking down a street with his face covered.

Detective Tyler Horn said the location of the man in the video is about five minutes from where Gabe's vehicle was later discovered.

Investigators said that based on information they have gathered, they believe a man dropped off and abandoned Gabe's vehicle in the area.

The person seen in the video has not been identified as a suspect in the case, only a person of interest.

Investigators also provided new details surrounding Gabe's disappearance.

Horn said on Jan. 26 at about 6: 30 p.m. Gabe left her family after a brief phone conversation with a friend.

Her last known location was a home in Antioch.

For months, investigators have conducted interviews and executed search warrants in hopes of finding Gabe.

"The Oakley Police Department can officially state that we believe Alexis' disappearance was not by accident or by choice. We strongly suspect foul play," Horn said.