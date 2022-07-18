Amy's Kitchen to close San Jose location

Amy's Kitchen, a successful organic, healthy frozen food producer says it will close its San Jose frozen pizza production center.

The company says the plant will shut down in September though pizza production will be halted in days. The closure will result in 300 jobs lost.

The closure announcement comes just over a year after the facility opened. Amy's Kitchen says economic woes fueled by inflation, skyrocketing materials costs, labor shortages and disruptions in the worldwide supply chain are to blame for the shutdown.

"It’s very sad to have to do this, it’s brutal," said Fred Scarpulla, acting chief operating officer with Amy’s Kitchen. "This is very emotional. I was very invested in the San Jose plant and I really wanted it to succeed." Scarpulla is also the company’s chief culinary officer.

According to the company, they are experiencing a more than 125-percent increase to the price of sunflower oil used in many of their meals.

And, while Amy’s Kitchen’s three other food processing facilities have been able to meet production and revenue goals, Amy's says their San Jose location is losing $1,000,000 a month, which they say cannot be offset by their other facilities.

In January, the company found itself embedded in a labor dispute over workplace health and safety issues.

Workers alleged that Amy's Kitchen wants to work them like animals.

"We want to be treated like family, like workers like they say," said Ines Delaluz, who works at an Amy's Kitchen plant, adding, "They push so hard. Even on the line, they work too fast."

She said that has caused serious injuries to her and other coworkers.

"Doctors, they don't give me good news or good hope that I will be like before, 100%," said Delaluz.

Amy's Kitchen has since said they "have invested heavily in safety, well-being, and opportunities for our employees... because it's the right thing to do."