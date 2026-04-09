Anonymous San Francisco donor gifts $250 to teachers districtwide

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The Brief An anonymous San Francisco resident is donating a $250 gift card to each teacher and para-educator district wide. The gift was announced by Spark SF Public Schools, San Francisco Unified School District's official public foundation. A spokesperson from the SF teachers' union said this was a meaningful recognition for the educators for all they do in the classrooms every day.



Teachers and paraeducators from San Francisco Unified School District will each receive $250 as part of an anonymous donation, the district's philanthropic foundation group announced on Thursday.

Anonymous donor

What we know:

Spark SF Public Schools said this was to be considered an appreciation gift from the donor, a San Francisco resident, who gave $1.6 million in total. The group said gift is to honor the educators' daily commitment to students.

As many as 6,000 educators will receive the gift in the form of a digital gift card.

Spark SF Public Schools said the anonymous donor shared this message: "I want educators across San Francisco to feel seen and appreciated for the work they do every day."

In February, teachers in the district went on strike for the first time in more than 45 years.

Union leaders sought a 9-14% raise over two years. The four-day strike ended when a tentative agreement was reached with teachers getting a 5% raise over two years and an 8.5% raise for paraeducators. They also sought health care benefits for members of their families, which they ultimately won.

The gift card may also be appreciated at a time when the price of gas and other goods has been on the rise.

What they're saying:

The gesture is definitely getting the attention of Spark SF Public Schools.

In their statement, they said the gift comes at a time when school communities continue to navigate evolving student needs. They said it's important to invest in those who serve on the frontline of public education.

"This generous gift is a heartfelt gesture of appreciation for our educators, whose impact on students and our city is immeasurable," said Ginny Fang, President of Spark SF Public Schools. "While no gesture can fully reflect all that they give each day, this recognition speaks to the deep value our community places on their work. It’s also a reminder that supporting public education is a shared responsibility—and that together, we can continue to invest in the people who make our schools strong."

The teachers' union also appreciated the gift.

"We are grateful to see our educators recognized in this meaningful way," said Cassondra Curiel, President of the United Educators of San Francisco (UESF). "UESF members show up every day with dedication and care for their students, often going above and beyond. This gesture of appreciation affirms the importance of their work and the impact they have on young people across San Francisco."

What's next:

Gift recipients will receive an email with detailed instructions on how to accept the gift card, which will sent to the teachers and paraeducators on April 16.

The Source Press release from Spark SF Public Schools.