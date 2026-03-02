Anti-war protesters in San Jose met by Iranian counter protesters grateful to Trump

The Brief Following U.S. and Israel's strikes on Iran and Iran's retaliation, there are anti-war demonstrations in the Bay Area. In San Jose, a group of counterprotesters, thankful to President Trump, outweighed the anti-war demonstrations. Law enforcement are on standby at City Hall in case things get out of hand.



Anti-war protesters gathered at San Jose City Hall Monday night. Their message: they reject another endless war for regime change following the developments in Iran.

Dueling protests

It is part of a coordinated day of action with protests happening all over, including one in San Francisco. Organizers say they fear a "devastating regional war which will bring unthinkable death and destruction." They also reject the idea that Iran posed a direct threat to the U.S. They're hoping a mass anti-war movement can make a difference and put a stop to the war.

"The Trump administration can barely come up with a cohesive answer why they're doing it, and ultimately we know that Trump wants to be able to have any country around the world under his thumb and do whatever he and the other billionaires say," said Luna Osleger Monzanez. "What we're saying is that our tax dollars, U.S. soldiers, the resources that should really be funding our schools and health care and homes here in the United States should not be spent…a trillion dollar budget on war."

Thanking the president

Meanwhile, there was a large counterprotest directly across the City Hall plaza. A large contingent from the Iranian community gathered to voice their support for the action in Iran. They held signs thanking America and President Donald Trump.

"I'm not against this war. This is not a war," said one man who only gave the name Siamack. "This is to help 90 million people from this evil regime and some of these people that are here, how come they didn't show up six weeks ago when 40,000 people were slaughtered?" Nobody said nothing. Now all of a sudden they're against the war? What war? They don't even know what's going on in the last 47 years and they want to just draw the conclusion based on Mr. Trump's decision?"

The American and Israeli flag were displayed at the counterprotest. The counterprotest was larger than the anti-war protesters demonstration.

Tensions rise

There were some tense moments, but those tensions appeared to have quelled early in the evening as chants continued on both sides. Some of the protesters have confronted each other.

Law enforcement is on standby at City Hall. The protests have so far been peaceful. At 6 p.m., the speakers originally slated to take the stage had not even spoken yet.

Original reporting from the scene of the protests by KTVU's Ann Rubin

