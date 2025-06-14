Arrests made in Oakland homicides, including teenager's 2021 death

Local authorities have made arrests in two separate homicides, including one that happened nearly four years ago in Oakland.

The first arrest was on June 4 by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office for the Nov. 20, 2021, homicide of Claijon Tolbert-Bundy, a 17-year-old who was shot dead in the 3900 block of Carrington Street in Oakland.

Claijion Tolbert-Bundy

Tolbert-Bundy died at the scene. Zocari Hicks was arrested for the homicide, Oakland police said Friday.

Despite an arrest, police said investigators are still searching for other people of interest in this case.

2nd arrest

On Tuesday, Oakland police arrested Deshaun Mays in connection with the homicide of Sirjewel Brooks, who was shot in broad daylight on May 23 on 90th Avenue, near International Boulevard.

Brooks was shot around 1:15 p.m. that afternoon.

Bystanders grieve at the scene after a deadly shooting on 90th Avenue near International Blvd in East Oakland on Friday (Jaden Schaul / KTVU)

What we don't know:

The motives and circumstances behind both shootings are unclear.

It's also unclear if the victims in these cases knew their suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about either case is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.