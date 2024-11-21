Timeline: Here's when round 2 of atmospheric river will hit Bay Area

The North Bay got soaked with rain on Wednesday, causing delays at the airport, knocking out power to thousands and giving rise to flooded streets.

Round 2 of that atmospheric river is expected to hit Friday, covering a wider region of the Bay Area, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Brayden Murdock.

"It's more widespread," Murdock said.

Murdock said that this is one of the more significant atmospheric rivers this early in the season since 2021 and "people should not take this lightly."

Anyone who hasn't cleaned their gutters or cleared their yards will definitely "feel the sting of this one," he said.

Here's a timeline of when the rain should hit the hardest on Friday.

6 a.m.

First showers will hit Santa Rosa, San Francisco, Oakland.

10 a.m.

Rain will hit Napa.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The biggest rainfall will shower down on the San Francisco-Oakland region during this early afternoon period.

2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Rain will be moderate, and the winds will lessen.

6 p.m.

Rain will push south toward San Jose.

10 p.m.

The rain will lighten up.

Murdock said Saturday will see scattered showers, but there will be dry space in between the rainfall.

And on Sunday?

More rain is ahead.

"We're not going to be done with the rain anytime soon," Murdock said.

Rain water fills a Bay Area creek.

Cars drive in the rain.

Crews prepare for the rain in Santa rosa. Nov. 20, 2024