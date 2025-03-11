Mayoral debate: What Barbara Lee, Loren Taylor said about Oakland's budget

The Brief Loren Taylor, a former city councilmember, said the first thing necessary to address Oakland's budget is an independent audit. Barbara Lee's plan to address the city's budget deficit includes an audit, a focus on bringing in revenue and a deeper look at the city's spending. Oakland residents will vote for the city's next mayor on April 15 in a special election following the November recall of former mayor Sheng Thao.



Two candidates for Oakland mayor, Barbara Lee and Loren Taylor, participated in a debate Tuesday night hosted by KTVU anchor Dave Clark.

One of the topics discussed was Oakland's significant budget deficit, which is down to $89 million as of March 4, and how each candidate would tackle city's finances if elected as the city's next mayor.

Oakland's budget deficit for the 2024-25 fiscal year was approaching $130 million, KTVU reported earlier this year.

In light of the budget deficit, the city has approved cuts within Oakland's arts, culture, police and fire sectors.

In January, the city closed several fire stations temporarily.

A city ordinance could redirect funds to avert some of those closures, KTVU reported last week.

Oakland residents will vote for the city's next mayor on April 15 in a special election following the November recall of former mayor Sheng Thao.

Here's what each candidate had to say on the city's budget.

Loren Taylor on Oakland's budget

Loren Taylor, a former city councilmember, said the first thing necessary to address Oakland's budget is an independent audit.

"That gives us confidence of what's happening and what's not. We have been gaslit for too long in this city around our budget" he said.

He emphasized the city did not accumulate the deficit overnight.

"It was a series of decisions that were made, decisions that were influenced in the process," Taylor said. "The root cause of our financial struggles: corruption, mismanagement, self-dealing, not centering Oaklanders at the center of decisions that are being made."

The second step, Loren said, would be an analysis of the largest costs affecting the city budget, including employee pensions.

"We have a significant pension obligation. We're paying more than $130 million in interest each year on our pension that we have to restructure," Taylor said. "We're paying at a 7% interest. If we take that down to a 5% interest rate, we can save more than $20 million that we free up for our city."

RELATED: Oakland mayoral candidate receives lifesaving surgery, lays out priorities

‘Can’t cut our way out of this'

Why you should care:

Taylor said the solution to Oakland's budget should involve all city stakeholders – down to vendors and city contractors.

"Everyone [needs] to be a part of the solution," he said.

Taylor emphasized more revenue will bring more opportunity to Oakland – which will allow everyone to benefit.

"We have to increase efficiencies. Focus on those gaps where we are wasting redundant effort and not having our eyes on the ball," the candidate said.

He also said cuts are not the answer.

"We have to recognize that when we're reducing costs, we can't cut our way out of this.

RELATED: Barbara Lee announces she's running for Oakland mayor

Barbara Lee on Oakland's Budget

The former Congresswoman's plan to address the city's budget deficit includes an audit, a focus on bringing in revenue and a deeper look at the city's spending.

"In order to get that, come out of this hole that we're in, we have to raise revenue and of course, cut expenditures," Lee said.

Lee said the city needs a financial audit, like Taylor said, but also a forensic audit.

"We need an audit that's going to tell the taxpayers in this city where the waste, fraud and abuse is in our city," she said.

The candidate also intends to look at the efficiencies of city departments, and see "where there's fluff and where there's waste."

"We need to capture that, and we need to make sure that we reinvest that in our budget," she said.

Raising Revenue

Dig deeper:

Raising revenue is another key aspect of Lee's plan to tackle Oakland's budget.

The candidate said that during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, Oakland "failed to raise and collect revenues," including revenue from code enforcement, fines – and even parking tickets.

"I think only maybe 11% of that revenue has been brought into the city. And so we have to have a balanced approach. For me, everything is on the table," she said.

Cutting jobs in the city is a last resort, she said.

"Jobs mean services to the city. The city needs good quality services for its residents," Lee said. "And so jobs and people who are employed by the city must do that. But we also have to have efficiencies in these departments."

To watch the Oakland mayoral debate in its entirety, click here, or watch on-demand on FOX Local.