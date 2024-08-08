BART shuts down stations due to computer problem

BART shut down a large section of its Berryessa-North San Jose bound line due to a computer network issue on Thursday.

The problem was affecting seven stations from Hayward to the Berryessa-North San Jose stop.

SEE ALSO: AI cameras to catch illegally parked cars on AC Transit lines

The transit agency alerted the public about the problem on X shortly after 10 a.m. and urged commuters to "Please seek alternate means of transportation until further notice."

In an update, BART said AC Transit and VTA were providing bus service to help commuters get to their locations.

"AC Transit is providing a bus bridge between Bayfair and Milpitas. VTA is providing bus service between Milpitas and Berryessa," BART said.

There was no word on when the problem would be resolved.

This is a developing story. Check back with KTVU.com for updates.