These Bay Area cities rank among top foodie cities in America

The Brief San Francisco, Sacramento, and San Diego have all ranked in the top 10 for best foodie cities in the U.S. The rankings, conducted by WalletHub, were based on affordability, diversity, accessibility, and quality of food scenes. San Francisco, ranked #3, has the most expensive groceries but also a high number of restaurants per capita and Michelin-starred establishments.



Hungry? Several California cities are among the top spots for foodies in the U.S., according to personal finance website WalletHub, which recently ranked the best foodie cities in America in 2025.

See how your city ranked below.

3 California cities among top 10

Local perspective:

The rankings were based on a comparison of 182 cities across the country, with analysts evaluating factors related to affordability and the diversity, accessibility, and quality of their food scenes.

Three cities ranked among the top 10 — San Francisco (#3), Sacramento (#9), and San Diego (#10).

San Francisco took the top spot thanks in part to its high number of restaurants per capita and an excellent selection of top-rated, affordable restaurants.

Sacramento was noted for its strong performance attributed to its top-rated restaurants and popular local events, while San Diego was recognized for its diverse and high-quality dining options.

Other California cities that made the list include Los Angeles (#16), Oakland (#28), and Fresno (#51).

Growing number of Michelin Guide restaurants

By the numbers:

San Francisco is home to 26 restaurants with Michelin Guide stars, including three with the highest rating of three stars: Atelier Crenn, Benu, and Quince.

According to WalletHub, the City by the Bay offers is among the leading ones in the country when it comes to herb and spice stores, international grocery stores, and craft breweries per capita. WalletHub also noted the city has many food festivals and cooking schools per capita.

The Sacramento area has 17 restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide, including one-star recipients Localis and The Kitchen.

San Diego has a total of 37 restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide, including Addison, which has three Michelin stars.

Featured article

Miami takes top spot

Big picture view:

Miami tops the list this year, offering one of the highest numbers of restaurants per capita, but it also excels in quality, with an impressive number of eateries rated at least 4.5 stars out of 5, and 13 Michelin-starred restaurants.

For those who'd rather cook at home, Miami also boasts a diverse array of farmers' markets, gourmet shops, butcheries, and kitchen supply stores.

‘Tons of unique culinary experiences’

What they're saying:

"There are tons of unique culinary experiences to try, from food trucks to specialty-food stores to ... Michelin-starred restaurants," WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said. "These cities make delicious dining affordable for residents and visitors alike," Lupo added.

Methodology

The backstory:

WalletHub said it created the list by comparing 182 U.S. cities based on two main categories: affordability, and diversity, accessibility, and quality.

To define what was "affordable," the site looked at factors such as the cost of groceries and the price of restaurant meals.

For the second category, WalletHub examined things like the presence of Michelin-starred restaurants, the number of food trucks per capita, and the ratio of full-service restaurants to fast-food establishments.

Data for the report came from sources including the U.S. Census Bureau, Tripadvisor, Yelp, and the Council for Community and Economic Research.