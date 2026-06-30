Former coaches cheer on USMNT winger Max Arfsten ahead of World Cup match in the Bay

The Brief U.S. Men’s National Team winger Max Arfsten returned to the Bay Area this week as Team USA prepares for an upcoming game against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Arfsten, who grew up in Fresno, previously played for UC Davis and signed his first professional contract with the San Jose Earthquakes' second team. Former coaches and local players praised Arfsten's work ethic and talent as he represents the region on the world stage.



The U.S. Men’s National Team has settled into the South Bay ahead of its upcoming game against Bosnia and Herzegovina, bringing winger Max Arfsten back to his former Northern California training grounds.

Timeline:

Arfsten, who has strong ties to the Bay Area and Northern California, grew up in Fresno and played for UC Davis from 2019 to 2021. Before graduating, he signed his first professional contract in San Jose with the Earthquakes' second team. He later moved to Ohio to play for the Columbus Crew, where he helped the team secure the 2023 MLS Cup.

This week, Arfsten returned to his old stomping grounds for a practice at the Earthquakes' training facility.

Roots at UC Davis

What they're saying:

Dwayne Shaffer, head coach for the UC Davis men’s soccer team, heavily recruited Arfsten as a true freshman. Shaffer, who has become a family friend, has followed Arfsten's career closely and traveled to Seattle to cheer on Team USA in a World Cup match.

"He helped lead us to a Big West Tournament Championship and a national seed in 2019," Shaffer said. "And then when he came back in '21, he was Big West midfielder of the year. And yeah, was the best player in the conference."

Shaffer described Arfsten as the hardest-working player on his team but credited the winger's own dedication for his success. "I'd like to think that I had something to do with it, but Max did it," Shaffer said. "He's the one who's got all the talent and the desire."

Ties to SJ Earthquakes

Local perspective:

Steven Sosa, a current SF Glens SC coach who worked with Arfsten while on the coaching staff for the San Jose Earthquakes, echoed that enthusiasm.

"We're all super excited and pumped for him," Sosa said. "I know that he has a lot of support from his ex-teammates and current teammates. I'm excited that he's representing us in the World Cup. It's a big deal."

Sosa now works with youth at the San Francisco Glens Soccer Club, where Arfsten’s journey is inspiring the next generation of athletes.

"I think of myself as a college soccer player and all these guys trying to be college soccer players, definitely inspiring to see someone go from that level to playing on the national team, playing at the World Cup," said Niall Connor, a Claremont McKenna College soccer player. "So it’s inspiring for all future players."

Repping the Bay on the world stage

Although Arfsten has not yet seen playing time during the World Cup matches, his former coaches remain confident.

"If the coach calls his number, I know Max will be ready to go," Shaffer said.

His former coaches will be watching closely to see if he takes the field Wednesday night. Either way, they say they are proud he is proving that a kid from a small California town can reach the world stage through hard work.