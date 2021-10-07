Bay Area health officers announce criteria to lift indoor mask mandate

Health officers for nine Bay Area jurisdictions on Thursday said in a joint-statement that they would lift indoor mask mandates when COVID cases and hospitalizations are low and when 80% of the cities' total population is fully vaccinated.

Depending on the metrics they lay out, different counties may meet those metrics at different times.

So it's possible that some counties with high vaccination rates and low case rates may be able to drop their mask mandates immediately

For others, it may take a few weeks.

Even the city of Berkeley isn't qualified because 93% of its eligible population, meaning adults, are vaccinated.

But the new criteria demands that the total population is mandated.

Children younger than 12 aren't even eligible for vaccinations yet, although Pfizer and BioNTech on Thursday announced that they have formally submitted a request to U.S. regulators for emergency approval of their COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

Health officials say they want to move slowly on purpose.

"Indoor masking has helped to lower case counts, hospitalizations and COVID-19 deaths, so we don’t want to remove this important layer of COVID prevention too hastily," said Director of Public Health for the County of Santa Clara Dr. Sara Cody. "These regional metrics will help keep our community safe, and ensure that our case rates are low and stable, our hospitals are in good shape, and vaccination rates are robust."

Specifically, the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma and the City of Berkeley will lift the indoor masking requirement in public spaces when:

The jurisdiction reaches the moderate, or yellow, COVID-19 transmission tier for at least three weeks.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the jurisdiction are low and stable.

80% of the jurisdiction’s total population is fully vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson

Eight weeks have passed since a COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for emergency use by federal and state authorities for 5- to 11-year-olds.

The indoor mask mandate has been in effect in the Bay Area since early August.

The health officers said that businesses, nonprofits, churches or others with public indoor spaces could impose stricter rules if they chose too.

The health officers said the criteria were developed to assist in determining the safest time to lift the indoor masking orders, based on regional scientific and medical consensus.

California’s health guidance for the use of face coverings may remain in effect after local masking requirements are lifted, meaning that people who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 must continue to wear masks in businesses and indoor public spaces.

The state also requires face coverings for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in healthcare facilities, public transit and adult and senior care facilities. California’s masking guidelines in K-12 schools would also not be affected by changes to local health orders.