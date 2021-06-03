Bay Area health officers say schools should return to full in-person instruction this fall

Bay Area health officers are united in calling for in-person instruction this upcoming school year.

Health officials say the data shows that when it comes to COVID and a host of other factors, school is the safest place for kids.

They came together on Thursday for the first time since March of last year, urging schools to reopen classrooms.

"We are here united in our support of opening California Schools for full-time in-person instruction for all grades when the school year begins this fall," said San Francisco's acting health officer Dr. Susan Philip.

The health officers for the nine Bay Area counties say they're following the data, which say show kids are unlikely to catch COVID in school.

"In Marin for example, with now nearly three million accumulated student days across 110 open schools, we've seen no occasions where students infected an adult at the school and found that students are far more likely to be infected outside of school in the general community," said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County's health officer.

Health officials say the data points to a disturbing trend, that kids are experiencing more harm not attending in-person school.

"There has been a significant rise an increase in all sorts of issues, including anxiety, depression, self-harm, suicidality, alcohol and drug use," said Dr. Scott Morrow, San Mateo County's health officer.

Medical experts say effective vaccines and low transmission in the Bay Area also ensure safety for teachers and staff.

"People should get vaccines, increasing amounts of data over time and many millions of people who've gotten vaccinated show how extraordinarily successful they are at preventing severe disease and death," said Philip.

Several of the Bay Area's largest school districts, including San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland have all said they are working toward full-time in-person instruction for the fall but stressed the need for distance learning as an option for those who want or need it.

The health officers say going forward it will be important to follow state and CDC guidance.