Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 7:00 PM PST until FRI 1:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
8
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 10:00 AM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 7:00 PM PST until FRI 11:00 AM PST, Santa Cruz Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 10:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM PST, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM PST until THU 9:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Bay Area man missing missing due to 'suspicious circumstances': Police

By O. Gloria Okorie
Published 
Oakland Police Department
KTVU FOX 2
article

Julio Chavez-Montoya, missing. 

OAKLAND, Calif. - An Alameda County resident has gone under "suspicious circumstances," Oakland police said.

The Oakland Police Department said it's asking the public for help in locating 63-year-old Julio Chavez-Montoya, who was last seen in the 900 block of Stannage Ave. in Albany, according to authorities.

SEE ALSO: DNA on a discarded cigarette butt helps police solve 52 year murder case

Police did not specify what "suspicious circumstances" meant in Chavez-Montoya's disappearance. Officials said the Berkeley Police Department reached out to OPD Monday and said Chavez-Montoya was last seen on Jan. 29 and his clothing description is unknown. 

RELATED: Gilroy teen missing, possible runaway: Police

Chavez-Montoya is a Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5 feet 5 inches and weighs around 140 pounds. 

Anyone with information about him or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.

O. Gloria Okorie is a digital reporter for KTVU. Email O. Gloria at o.gloria.okorie@fox.com or call her at 510-874-0175. Follow her on Twitter @ogloriaokorie.