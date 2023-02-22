Bay Area man missing missing due to 'suspicious circumstances': Police

article

An Alameda County resident has gone under "suspicious circumstances," Oakland police said.

The Oakland Police Department said it's asking the public for help in locating 63-year-old Julio Chavez-Montoya, who was last seen in the 900 block of Stannage Ave. in Albany, according to authorities.

Police did not specify what "suspicious circumstances" meant in Chavez-Montoya's disappearance. Officials said the Berkeley Police Department reached out to OPD Monday and said Chavez-Montoya was last seen on Jan. 29 and his clothing description is unknown.

Chavez-Montoya is a Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5 feet 5 inches and weighs around 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about him or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.

