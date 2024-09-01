Bay Area reacts to six hostage deaths in Gaza, including man from Berkeley

Demonstrators have called for the release of the hostages held captive by Hamas from the El Curtola Boulevard Overpass above Highway 24 in Lafayette since October – for one purpose.

"We have to bring those children and all the hostages back home," said demonstrator Ayala Mendalson who was wearing a t-shirt with the names and faces of child hostages on it.

The family of Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin from Berkeley confirmed in a social media post the 23-year-old was one of the six hostages found dead Saturday.

Featured article

Goldberg-Polin became known around the world after Hamas fighters threw grenades at him and his friends.

Goldberg-Polin threw them back, a heroic action that would cost him an arm.

"I was sickened to my stomach," said demonstrator Amir Axelrod. "They could’ve been saved, and it’s just heartbreaking, depressing, right now, sometimes it feels hopeless."

The demonstrators’ target audience is drivers passing below banners that read "kidnapped," tied to a chain-linked fence lining the overpass alongside American and Israeli flags.

"To the Israeli government, it’s their job," said organizer Itzik Goldberger. "They’re supposed to have done it months ago."

Tyler Gregory is CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council Bay Area, and was at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this August, where Hersh’s parents spoke.

"Among the hostages are eight American citizens," said Rachel Goldberg-Polin. "One of those Americans is our only son."

"Tens of thousands of people in the audience there, and millions of folks watching at home, and it was so heartwarming to see," said Gregory. "And to know a week later that they got this horrific news is just awful."

Since October, the group of East Bay demonstrators has grown to 200 strong, and said the death of the six hostages renews their purpose.

"They need to come home," said organizer Yoav Harlev. "We need a deal now, and so today we feel a greater sense of urgency because of what just happened."

They vow to continue demonstrating until every hostage is set free.

"As long as they’re there, our job is not done," said Goldberg.

Local leaders have also weighed in, including State Senator Scott Weiner of San Francisco, who is Jewish, posting on social media: "This war must end with a return of all hostages and a negotiated ceasefire leading to a two-state solution, without Hamas terrorists running anything."