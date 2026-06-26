These Bay Area restaurants awarded Michelin Guide stars

The Brief The Michelin Guide has awarded these Bay Area restaurants in San Francisco, Sonoma and Healdsburg with Michelin Guide stars. Californios and Enclos has been elevated from two stars to the status of "exceptional cuisine" with their awarded three-star rating. While Naides and Troubadour are restaurants that have received one Michelin star for their "high quality cooking."



The Michelin Guide strikes again in the Bay Area, awarding several restaurants with the highly acclaimed Michelin Guide stars.

Californios in San Francisco and Enclos in Sonoma have been elevated from two stars to the status of "exceptional cuisine" with their awarded three-star rating.

And Naides and Wolsfbane, both in San Francisco, and Troubadour in Healdsburg received, for the first time, one Michelin star for their "high quality cooking."

Californios

On top of being newly acclaimed, this is the first Mexican restaurant to reach this status from the Michelin Guide.

Based in San Francisco, Californios combine their Mexican heritage with Chef Val M. Cantú's imagination to create delicious meals. With their lively playlist and artwork to complement the festive space.

A meal highlighted by the Michelin Guide is their sourdough tortilla with a crisp mezcal-battered black cod, garnished with huitlacoche, or corn smut, and yellow corn cremas.

Find Californios at 355 11th Street in the SoMA district.

Enclos

Enclos is a winery-owned restaurant in downtown Sonoma that has a menu that blends global flavors and exceptional ingredients, like their produce sourced from affiliate Stone Edge Farm.

Chef Brian Limoge blends his New England roots with his menu, like the hearth-roasted quail paired with artichokes, preserved rose petals and burnt citrus, as said by the Michelin Guide.

Limoge told Michelin , "We minimize waste through preservation, fermentation and creativity."

Visit Enclos at 139 E. Napa Street.

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Naides

Naides is San Francisco’s first dedicated Filipino tasting room, which got its name from Chef Patrick Gabon’s mother.

The establishment blends the fine dining experience with Filipino cuisine with Californian ingredients and traditional flavors.

One meal shared by Michelin describes a brioche "pandesal," or a staple bread roll in the Philippines served with braised chicken gizzards as their take on the traditional dish of sisig.

Dine in at Naides at 708 Bush Street.

San Diego, California - June 24: Enclos 3-star chef Brian Limoges shows off his white jacket during the California Michelin awards ceremony at Eve on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tr Expand

Troubadour

By day, Melissa and Sean McGaughy run Troubadour as a sandwich bakery.

But at night, the restaurant transforms into a French establishment that blends local ingredients with flair.

As a baker and sous-chef respectively, they blend their own talents to create a popular location in Healdsburg.

The Michelin Guide highlighted their gently cooked rockfish with saffron-yuzu emulsion served with a clam croquette.

Enjoy Troubadour at 381 Healdsburg Avenue.

Wolfsbane

Rupert and Carrie Blease, along with Tommy Halvorson, run Wolfbane, which offers a multi-course tasting menu in San Francisco's Dogpatch neighborhood.

The menu features duck, sole, crab, wagyu beef and a host of surprise treats.

It's located at 2495 Third Street in San Francisco.