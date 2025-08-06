Bay Area weather: Temperatures will climb even more this week

The Bay Area was treated to a Wednesday warm-up as far as temperatures are concerned. But now that some noticeably warmer weather has arrived, how long will it last?

Here's a hint, KTVU's meteorologists say today wasn't even the warmest day of the work week.

Mid-week warm up

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service are forecasting a general warming trend late this week and through the weekend.

Some inland areas could see temperatures hit the 90s and up to 100 degrees on Friday and Saturday. The chance of that happening is slightly greater on Saturday with a 94% chance of temperatures exceeding 90 degrees in Livermore that day. Cloverdale and Concord have a 93% chance of hitting that mark on Saturday.

San Francisco was comfortable in the 70s on Wednesday with Oakland reaching the low 80s. Temperatures were warmer in the South Bay, with San Jose in the mid to upper 80s, while parts of the North Bay, like Santa Rosa and Novato, have already reached 90 degrees. The weather along the coast has generally remained cooler.

San Francisco hasn't gone above 70 degrees since July 10th, according to KTVU Meteorologist Roberta Gonzales.

The mid-week temperatures span a range of 30 degrees in the Bay Area microclimate system, Gonzales noted.

Mildest summer

For San Francisco, summer weather is often branded with silly monikers such as ‘June Gloom’ and ‘Fogust’ for August. Nothing clever for July?

Cooler foggy weather during the summer months is pretty typical in the city. But last month, we had a story with climate data that said with an average temperature of just 67 degrees recorded at San Francisco International Airport between June 1 and July 15, it was the coldest start to summer since 1965.

But it wasn't just San Francisco. The cooler weather affected a widespread area of the Bay Area, including the South Bay and Livermore, a well-known hot spot.

In her Wednesday forecast, Gonzales reminded that this summer, the Bay Area has not seen a record-high temperature. "The last time we had any record highs was back on April 9th and those records were in the mid-70s,"

Will it last?

Forecasters say the temperatures will be seasonally warm until the early part of next week, according to the NWS. The marine layer from a weak system will extend further inland, which will cause a slight dip in temperatures on Thursday, and maybe some morning drizzle, but will still be above average throughout the Bay Area.

KTVU's forecast shows the inland temperatures will continue to be in the 90s through Monday as the heat holds, even in the Bay as we expect to see temperatures in the 80s through Monday as well.

Staying cool

People are advised to stay cool and to hydrate, especially those who work outdoors. Remember to drink water before you get thirsty. Use fans and keep your indoor space and homes ventilated. Wear light-colored and lightweight clothing. Don't leave children or pets inside cars.

