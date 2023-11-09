Bay Bridge lanes reopen: 'Person in distress' safe after hours-long backup

Traffic is once again flowing freely on the Bay Bridge after authorities say a person in distress was in the middle of the bridge's span, causing significant traffic delays, Thursday evening.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed they were able to get the man distressed with mental health issues back on the bridge surface through negotiations around 5:45 p.m. The man was not injured and all lanes reopened at 6 p.m.

CHP says the man began walking on the bridge from Treasure Island at 3 p.m.

Drivers from the East Bay, trying to get into the city, experienced a tremendous backup seen at the Bay Bridge toll plaza. Vehicles were at a bumper-to-bumper standstill.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area on the Bay Bridge headed westbound and into San Francisco. For those seeking detours, the San Mateo Bridge is an option or go through Marin County.