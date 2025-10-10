Benioff says he'd support National Guard in San Francisco ahead of Dreamforce: report

The Brief Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff told the New York Times in an interview that he'd support National Guard Troops in the city if the president deployed them. The tech company's annual Dreamforce conference starts next week. Benioff criticized having to pay for hundreds of off-duty officers to patrol the event. The SF Mayor's Office responded crime is down significantly and that they're making gains in hiring police officers and sheriff's deputies.



As the countdown to San Francisco's signature tech event is on, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff told the New York Times in an interview published on Friday that he'd welcome National Guard troops in the city if President Trump decided to deploy them.

What we know:

In the article, Benioff was critical of having to pay for hundreds of off-duty police officers to patrol the area in and around Moscone Center. That's where streets are closed off for the annual Dreamforce conference. The big event kicks off next Tuesday.

When asked about sending in the troops, Benioff told the paper, "We don't have enough cops, so if they can be cops, I'm all for it."

Shortly after the article's publication, Benioff posted on X (formerly Twitter): "We’re partnering with the city to hire 200 additional trained law enforcement professionals for Dreamforce. I’m deeply grateful to Daniel Lurie for his partnership and steadfast commitment to hiring more police, improving public safety, and building a stronger, more welcoming San Francisco."

The other side:

We reached out to San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie's office for comment on what Benioff had to say. A spokesperson for the mayor said public safety has always been the Lurie administration's priority.

"Mayor Lurie launched his Rebuilding the Ranks plan in May to bring our police staffing up to the expert-recommended goal of 2,000 officers," mayor's office spokesperson Charles Lutvak said.

He continued that, for the first time in decades, the city is seeing net gains in staffing both the police and sheriff's department with officers and deputies.

"Crime is down nearly 30% citywide and at its lowest point in decades," Lutvak said.

The backstory:

Last year, Benioff, the company CEO and co-founder, committed to holding Dreamforce in San Francisco through 2027. Last year's event attracted some 45,000 attendees, slightly up from its annual attendance average. The event generates $90 million in revenue annually.

Last month, Salesforce made headlines when Benioff said the company cut 4,000 jobs in customer support due to artificial intelligence. This downsizing was characterized as a "re-balance."

The Times notes Benioff had previously supported Hillary Clinton and a business tax for homeless services. NYT's San Francisco Bureau Chief Heather Knight, who interviewed Benioff, said he has historically been known as a "big-hearted billionaire," but in this interview he told her he wanted a, "cop on every corner."

The San Francisco Police Department is at about 1,500 officers, whereas the mayor's goal is to have 2,000 officers. In conversation with Knight, Benioff said he would like to see 2,500 officers.

President Trump's National Guard troop deployments have hit roadblocks as judges have halted his deployments in Portland and Chicago. The use of troops in Los Angeles was ruled illegal by another judge.

According to this week's Bloomberg's Billionaire's Index, Benioff's net worth is $10.2 billion.