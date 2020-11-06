Expand / Collapse search
Biden, Harris to address nation in prime-time speech

Joe Biden is expected to give a prime-time address on the presidential contest on Friday as votes continue to be counted in several battleground states.

Biden will be joined alongside vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris. 

Biden is on the cusp of victory as he opened narrow leads over President Donald Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Harris has appeared alongside Biden during his remarks in recent days but has not made any public comments herself on the state of the race. A campaign official confirmed she will speak Friday night before Biden does.

No winner has been declared in Nevada, North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Alaska.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.