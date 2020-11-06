Biden projects with confidence he'll win the White House

Joe Biden projected confidence Friday that he would win the presidential election, citing his lead in votes in key states like Pennsylvania.

The Associated Press has not yet declared a winner in the race between Biden and President Donald Trump because neither candidate has reached the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House.

Biden noted he has already won the most votes in history for any presidential candidate.

He said a record number of Americans “chose change over more of the same.”

He told the nation that the political parties may be opponents, but they are not enemies.

“Let’s put the anger and the demonization behind us,” he said.

No winner has been declared in Nevada, North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Alaska.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.