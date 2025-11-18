Overturned tanker truck on I-205 closes lanes near Altamont Pass

A big rig overturned Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 205, snarling traffic leading into Livermore, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Traffic was jammed well into the evening commute.

The crash happened around 1:31 p.m. on westbound I-205 near the Interstate 580 split by Mountain House, the CHP said. Traffic was backed up for miles over the Altamont Pass.

Tanker carrying ethanol

What we know:

The tanker truck was carrying ethanol, which had to be drained before crews could safely turn it upright, according to the CHP.

Lane closures and delays

What's next:

Westbound lanes of I-205 were closed following the crash. The left lane of I-580 at the split was also shut down, and later, one eastbound lane of I-205 was also closed.

Officials said motorists should expect major delays for the eastbound commute through Livermore into Tracy.