Crowds beat the heat at Dublin's 'The Wave' water park

Even though it's way early in the season, for a major heatwave it's not too early to protect yourself from the harsher side of Mother Nature.

The Wave is a cool spot in an East Bay hot spot: Dublin.

With most schools out for the summer and coming, this early heat wave comes two weeks and two days before summer even begins.

At The Wave, weather safety is a top priority for staff and guests. "We have hydration stations, fountains, concession stands; making sure there's appropriate shade. We have indoor areas that people can cool off in if it gets too hot, as well as hundreds and hundreds of umbrellas out here to keep people nice and cool," said ‘The Wave’ and City of Dublin Recreation Director Dustin Stene.

Folks we met are already being cautious. "We brought plenty of water; sunscreen the baby up and let him run wild. And then, hopefully, get him back in and get as much shade as possible," said

Vladimir Wlaffowsky, who brought his grandson out for fun.

George Russo and his daughter took a shade and sunscreen break. Although the temperatures can get into the nineties and hundreds, even in the 70s the heat index is really bad. So, you can get burned even if you think it's kind of cool out," said Russo.

A group from San Leonando's Roosevelt Elementary School works on the buddy system. "Oh, it's extremely important and, in fact, I think that we're all following our kids around to make sure they have water and things like that, because they don't think about that," said Joy Gage.

Even people closer to the Bay and coast are affected by this kind of early multi-day heat wave. Many homes there don't have air conditioning.

Calls to Alameda County Fire Department always go up. "That can include sunburns and heat exhaustion, which can lead to hyperthermia and that's when our body stops sweating completely. Most of us are dehydrated most of the time and don't realize it," said Chief Marques.

"I find myself needing a lot more water than I think I do." said Wlaffowsky.

At noon in Dublin, it was a toasty 81 degrees. But, how hot would another surface be? What about a car? We used an infrared thermometer to find out. The temperature was 171 degrees; more than double the ambient air temperature.

"Slow our roll in the middle of the day in the direct heat of the sun. That includes children's sports, walking our dogs on the hot asphalt," said the Chief.

All of this is happening in a year already on track to be the hottest on record nationwide and worldwide.

