Business owners hope for big boost during Oakland Restaurant Week

It’s restaurant week in Oakland. More than 160 restaurants are participating and showcasing diverse cuisines.

Business owners in Oakland have complained for months that it’s tough to stay open due to crime, so they’re hoping to bring people out and about in the town.

Oakland Restaurant Week goes on for 10 days, hosted by Visit Oakland, giving local restaurants the boost they need.

Nido’s Backyard and sister restaurant Odin’s, near Jack London Square, are both on the list of participants.

"It’s been a hard time for businesses and restaurants just coming out of a pandemic, so to add on the added crime, the break ins has just been devastating to a lot of businesses," said Silvia Hernandez-McCollow, owner of Nido’s and Odin’s.

Hernandez-McCollow said she has seen her share of car break-ins, so she was forced to open up a private lot with security to accommodate her customers. It was an endeavor she said costs her $10,000 a week, but is well worth it.

"Can you imagine a city without restaurants? Can you imagine a city without small mom-and-pop shops? That’s what’s really at stake here," she said.

"Oakland restaurant week is an amazing time to experience The Town’s vibrant culinary scene and support our local restaurants," said President & CEO of Visit Oakland Peter Gamez in a statement. "It has been a difficult time for their industry. Encouraging visitors and locals to come to Oakland to enjoy incredible global cuisine helps our restaurants thrive."

"This is the start of a busy season for us, restaurant week is a great way for new guests to come in but also show them the best part of hospitality," said Chef Paul Iglesias, who is the owner of Parche in uptown Oakland.

Parche has only been open a year, so Iglesias is hoping to attract new business by putting together a special menu, including, "short rib that we cook down over 18 hours."

As Chef Matt Meyer prepared his new restaurant Good Luck Gato for the rush, he said he’s been around the Oakland food scene for years.

"Owning a restaurant in Oakland is really tough for all the obvious reasons," he said.

Meyer also owns Low Bar downtown, and he just opened Good Luck Gato where Hopscotch used to be and where he used to work as a chef.

"The summertime didn’t have that usual sort of boost in business that a lot of us were expecting," he said.

As business owners recover from crime plaguing the city, and after a year when iconic restaurants like "Le Cheval" shut its doors, chefs are inviting Oaklanders to support them and get a good deal while you do it.

"You may find your new favorite restaurant during restaurant week," Meyer said.

Locals have until March 24th to find their new favorite restaurant.

"Oakland Restaurant Week is always a beautiful feature of Oakland’s diverse cultures and fabulous culinary talents," said Mayor Sheng Thao in a statement, encouraging people from all over the bay area to come out. "Oakland is open for business!"