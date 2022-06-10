Cal Fire responds to wildfire in rugged terrain west of Gilroy

article

Firefighters are battling an eight-acre wildfire in Santa Clara County, west of Gilroy, late Friday afternoon.

Cal Fire is responding to the 6800 block of Redwood Retreat Road in an area of rugged and steep terrain. The fire dubbed the Redwood Incident was first reported on social media at around 3:44 p.m.

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department said they are assisting fire personnel.

The fire is southwest of Uvas Reservoir County Park. There are fire danger concerns with the triple-digit heat in some parts of the Bay Area.

