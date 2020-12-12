Caldecott Tunnel bores will alternate closing next week

article

(BCN) -- Caltrans will next week temporarily close the number one, two, three and four bores of the Caldecott Tunnel overnight starting Monday.

While one bore is closed, the other bores will remain open to traffic.

Starting Monday, Dec. 14, at 10 p.m., the #2 eastbound bore will close until midnight Tuesday for tunnel maintenance work.

Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 12:15 a.m. until 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, the #1 eastbound bore will be temporarily closed for tunnel maintenance work.

Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 10 p.m. until midnight on Wednesday, Dec. 16, the #4 westbound bore will be temporarily closed for tunnel maintenance work.

Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 16, at midnight until 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, the #3 westbound bore will be temporarily closed for tunnel maintenance work.

Changeable message signs will be in place to assist drivers traveling in the area. Drivers are advised to expect delays and allow extra time for travel.