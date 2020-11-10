California counties brace for being pushed back to more restrictive virus tiers

article

As California coronavirus infections climb to nearly 1 million cases and the positivity rates continue to inch higher, California counties are bracing for the fact that the state Health Department on Tuesday might push them back into a more restrictive tier, meaning they'll have to readjust their businesses plans, worship services and school reopenings, accordingly.

The state’s top health official, Dr. Mark Ghaly, is expected to announce these reimposed restrictions about noon.

On Tuesday morning, most of the Bay Area was in the orange tier, the third least-restrictive tier of the four designated by the state. San Francisco is the only Bay Area county in the yellow tier, the least restrictive one. Sonoma County is the only Bay Area county to be in the purple tier, the most restrictive one.

The state updates every Tuesday its 58 counties’ progress on a four-tier, color-coded system for reopening. The lower the cases and positivity rate, the fewer restrictions there are for businesses and certain activities in that county.

Ghaly's announcements will come one day after Gov. Gavin Newsom said that California’s coronavirus cases are at their highest levels in months, an “obviously sobering” data point that led San Francisco Bay Area health officials to urge people who travel outside the region to quarantine for two weeks upon return.

Over the weekend, the California Department of Public Health announced 964,639 confirmed cases to date, with 7,682 newly recorded confirmed cases Saturday. There have been 17,963 COVID-19 deaths in California since the start of the pandemic. The hospitalization rate has increased by nearly 30% in the last several weeks. These are the highest numbers in weeks, Newsom said.

Last week, Contra Costa County health officials warned they might have to re-enter the red tier from the orange tier, because they were seeing a "marked increase" in cases.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, the case numbers generally are better than other heavily populated areas in the state and local health officials largely have tended to be more aggressive in their restrictions. Last March, the region was the first in the country to impose a stay-home order.

California hasn’t seen the even more dramatic surges other states are experiencing but new figures are troubling.

Newsom said some of the increase could be tied to Halloween celebrations while the health director for Los Angeles County urged people who gathered during the weekend to celebrate Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential race to quarantine to avoid fueling the spread.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was written in Oakland, Calif.