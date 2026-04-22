California law requiring federal agents to wear ID blocked by federal appeals court

The Brief A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocked a California law requiring federal immigration agents to wear a badge or some form of ID. The Trump administration filed a lawsuit in November challenging the law, arguing it was unconstitutional and endangers the agents. A separate California measure signed into law in 2025 that would have banned federal agents from covering their faces was blocked by a federal judge in February.



A federal appeals court blocked a California law that would require federal immigration agents and officers to identify themselves by wearing a badge or another form of ID.

What we know:

In the Trump administration's lawsuit, filed in November, they argued that making such a requirement would endanger officers who are facing harassment, doxing and violence. In their challenge to California's law, they say the law is in violation of the constitution because the state is directly regulating the federal government.

Wednesday's three-panel judge injunction by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will likely face an appeal. The appeals court had already granted a temporary administrative injunction to block the implementation of the law passed in 2025.

Lawyers with the Justice Department argued the law was unconstitutional at a March 3 hearing.

One judge said the law "attempts to directly regulate the United States in its performance of governmental functions."

Lawyers for California said it was a blanket law that applied to all law enforcement and did not discriminate against the U.S. government's federal immigration agents. They also argued the law was important to address public safety concerns.

The law initially addressed another California measure signed into law in 2025 that would have banned federal immigration agents from covering their faces with masks, neck gaiters, and other facial coverings. That law was blocked by a federal judge in February.

The legislation did not apply to state law enforcement and made exceptions for undercover agents and protective equipment such as N95 respirators or tactical gear. Exceptions were also made for situations where not wearing a mask would jeopardize the operation.

The Source The Associated Press and previous KTVU reporting.

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