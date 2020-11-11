Expand / Collapse search

Calls to rename Berkeley elementary school Kamala Harris attended after her

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Kamala Harris
After Kamala Harris's historic victory, there is a new push to rename a Berkeley school after her.

BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley vice mayor wants to rename one of the city's schools after Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

During her presidential campaign, Harris talked about one of the first students bussed to school through an integration program 

She attended Thousand Oaks Elementary school in Berkeley and Vice Mayor Sophie Hahn is proposing that the school be renamed Kamala Harris Elementary School in her honor. 

Harris made history as the first Black woman to become vice president. The California senator, who is also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government.