Chance of wet weekend weather and what it means for fire season

Rain may put a damper on some plans in the Bay Area this weekend, but it's good news for firefighters and the overall fire season outlook.

November has ushered in considerably colder temperatures, accompanied by frost advisories for parts of the North Bay.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds will be 5 to 10 mph. There will be a chance of rain in the afternoon.

"I don't think it's going to come first thing in the morning. I think it's going to hold off," KTVU meteorologist Rosemary Orozco said in her forecast. Residents in the North Bay should see the rain first at around 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. Precipitation should move into the Central Bay or Peninsula area around 4 p.m. or 5 p.m.

National Weather Service says the expected rain should be light and should arrive with a weak boundary. They forecast more rain through early next week. "This is the first in a number of waves coming our way," said Orozco.

Bay Area and California residents in certain wooded areas have become accustomed to what has become a year-round vigilance to fire danger. So we may not be able to rest easy quite yet.

National Weather Service has said in the past that the long-term drought is acting like a long-term illness.

Meanwhile, there is a winter storm warning for the Sierra set to begin Sunday 4 p.m. through Wednesday 4 a.m. Places like Truckee and Tahoe could see 1 to 4 feet of snow by the end of it all.



