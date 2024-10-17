Changes expected in SFUSD leadership, sources say

The future of the embattled superintendent of the San Francisco Unified School District, Matt Wayne, is in question, as the district plans to discuss changes in leadership.

Wayne's status with the district is to be discussed in the closed meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, a source told KTVU.

Scheduled on the agenda for SFUSD's Oct. 18 meeting is the "resignation, dismissal, release" of a "public employee."

No names are mentioned, but there have been growing calls for Wayne's resignation over the potential school closures and mergers, triggering an outcry from parents and students in the district.

Last week, after much delay, the school district issued a list of 13 schools that could be closed or consolidated by the end of the next school year. The district says it is facing declining enrollment and has a $100 million budget deficit they have to close by next school year.

But the decision to close the schools has seen public outcry, backlash and claims the district is being mismanaged have only grown.

This week, school board President Matt Alexander and Mayor London Breed, who are both up for reelection next month, distanced themselves from the superintendent's decision.

Alexander said Superintendent Wayne should be focusing on staff cuts. For her part, Breed said she has lost confidence in Wayne's ability to manage this process.

Many parents remain in shock over the announcement of the potential closures.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.